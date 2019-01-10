Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios
Jeff Bezos' divorce from MacKenzie Bezos just got a bit juicier.
Earlier this week, the couple announced in a joint statement that they would be going their separate ways after 25 years together.
Soon after, multiple reports surfaced claiming the Amazon CEO had been secretly seeing former Good Day L.A. co-host Lauren Sanchez.
Fast-forward to today and the National Enquirer has released purported texts between Jeff and Lauren that could shed light on their relationship.
In one message obtained by the outlet, Jeff reportedly wrote, "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon."
In another exchange from May, the billionaire reportedly typed, "I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you."
E! News has reached out to Jeff's team on multiple occasions for comment on the texts. We have not been able to see or confirm the validity of the text messages.
A lawyer representing Jeff told The Enquirer that it was "widely known" that his client and MacKenzie had been "long separated."
One source close to Lauren also shared with the publication that they had separated from their spouses "in the fall."
Back on Wednesday, Jeff and MacKenzie expressed in their divorce statement that they are committed to remaining friends as they raise four children.
"We feel incredible lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for everyone one of the years we have been married to each other," the duo's message stated. "If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursing ventures and adventures."
"Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends," the statement concluded.
As for how Jeff and Lauren first met, Page Six reported that the Amazon CEO met the journalist through her husband Patrick Whitesell. He's the co-CEO of the major Hollywood agency WME.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!