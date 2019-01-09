EXCLUSIVE!

Lady Gaga Dishes on Her "Instant" Chemistry With Bradley Cooper

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lady Gaga says her on-screen chemistry with Bradley Cooper "is real."

On Tuesday evening, the A Star Is Born co-stars attended the National Board of Review Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, where they were both awarded top honors for their work on the film. Gaga received the Best Actress of the Year award, while Cooper received the Best Director of the Year honor. The duo's co-star, Sam Elliott, also received the Best Supporting Actor award at Tuesday's event.

"I feel so, so blessed to be here tonight, because I feel like I'm being honored for my hard work," Gaga told E! News at the awards. "And if you work hard, no matter who you are, and you don't stop and you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything."

Read

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Make a Stylish Splash Together at NBR Awards Gala

Gaga and Cooper's chemistry in the movie has captivated audiences around the world. So would they work together again?

"My chemistry with Bradley is real, you know? It was instant when we met, and it only continued to grow," Gaga told E! News. "And would I work with him in the future? Absolutely."

Take a look at the videos above to see the co-stars talk about working with each other! Plus, find out what Cooper had to say about working with Gaga again!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Bradley Cooper , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories , Movies

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Paulson, James McAvoy

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

R. Kelly, KeKe Palmer

R. Kelly's Former "Student" Keke Palmer Speaks Out Against Singer

Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King Get Unfiltered in "OG Chronicles"

Nina Dobrev Celebrates Her Return to TV With "Fam"

Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper: What You Don't Know

Kate Mara, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

Kate Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Jamie Bell

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.