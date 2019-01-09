Turns out Pete Davidson isn't the only one with the jokes.

Kate Beckinsale showed off her sense of humor on Wednesday after an Instagram user decided to comment on Kate's rumored hook-up with the Saturday Night Live star, 25. It all went down when Beckinsale shared a photo of her model mother to the platform, under which someone commented, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson."

"No that's my mother," the 45-year-old sassily responded. "Easy mistake."

It is unclear if anything romantic transpired between Kate and Pete, but a source previously told E! News that they spotted the celebs looking "very cozy" at Netflix's 2019 Golden Globes after-party. "She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on," the source described.

And with his rapper friend Machine Gun Kelly playing his wing man, Pete managed to score some one-on-one time with the famed actress. The insider revealed, "Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him." During their chat, MGK kept Kate's friend company.