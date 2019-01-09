After her ex Josh Murray compared her to the devil, Andi Dorfman took to Instagram to seemingly address the diss.

The former Bachelorette star posted a picture of a sign with the following words of wisdom: "You can't control someone else's negative behavior but you can control how long you participate in it."

The season 10 star then captioned the post with a few simple words.

"Thank you, next," she wrote. "Here's to all you out there kicking ass and moving forward! I see you out there! The future is looking [sparkles emoji]. #WednesdayWisdom."

The exes' most recent drama unfolded on Monday just before the premiere of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. Murray posted a picture of him proposing to Dorfman during their season of The Bachelorette. However, he covered up her face with a devil emoji.

"Haterz will say it's photoshopped...hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel," he wrote at the time along with the hashtags"#isthisnotfunny" and "#doesanyonehaveasenseofhumorin2019."