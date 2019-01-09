Diane Kruger is not happy with the paparazzi.

After a photographer captured a photo of her and Norman Reedus' baby girl, the actress took to Instagram to ask her followers to respect the little one's privacy.

"Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience," she wrote alongside an edited version of the pap photo that covered the child's face. "We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby. While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety."

She then pleaded with her fans to not share the image.

"Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal," she continued. "Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support."