BAFTA Film Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

Ready for the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards?

Early Wednesday morning, actor Will Poulter and actress Hayley Squires read out the shortlisted names from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' London headquarters, and The Favourite leads the race with 12 nominations, followed by Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, ROMA and A Star Is Born with seven, Vice with six and BlackkKlansman with five. Alfonso Cuarón has become the most-nominated individual in a single year, while Viola Davis and Margot Robbie are the only people who did not get nominations at the 2019 Golden Globes.

BAFTA's 6,500 voting members picked a range of contenders across all genres, and the list is typically a strong indicator of which films will receive nominations for the 2019 Oscars Jan. 22.

Once again, actress Joanna Lumley will host the award show at the Royal Albert Hall Feb. 10.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Best Film

BlackkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

ROMA

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here