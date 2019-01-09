BAFTA Film Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 4:30 AM

The Favourite, Olivia Colman

Atsushi Nishijima/Twentieth Century Fox

Ready for the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards?

Early Wednesday morning, actor Will Poulter and actress Hayley Squires read out the shortlisted names from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' London headquarters, and The Favourite leads the race with 12 nominations, followed by Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, ROMA and A Star Is Born with seven, Vice with six and BlackkKlansman with five. Alfonso Cuarón has become the most-nominated individual in a single year, while Viola Davis and Margot Robbie are the only people who did not get nominations at the 2019 Golden Globes.

BAFTA's 6,500 voting members picked a range of contenders across all genres, and the list is typically a strong indicator of which films will receive nominations for the 2019 Oscars Jan. 22.

Once again, actress Joanna Lumley will host the award show at the Royal Albert Hall Feb. 10.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Best Film

BlackkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

ROMA

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Focus Features

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Leading Actress

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Viola Davis, Widows

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Jessie Buckley

Cynthia Erivo

Barry Keoghan

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)

Beast, Lauren Dark (producer) and Michael Pearce (writer/director)

A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer)

Pili, Sophie Harman (producer) and Leanne Welham (writer/director)

Ray & Liz, Richard Billingham (writer/director) and Jacqui Davies (producer)

Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

ROMA

Shoplifters

Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animated film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay

Janusz Głowacki and Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book

Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

Adam McKay, Vice

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Focus Features

Adapted Screenplay

Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott, BlacKkKlansman

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Josh Singer, First Man

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth, A Star Is Born

Original Music

Terrence Blanchard, BlackkKlansman

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson, A Star Is Born

Cinematography

Newton Thomas Sigel, Bohemian Rhapsody

Łukasz Żal, Cold War

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Linus Sandgren, First Man

Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

Fall Movie Guide, First Man, Ryan Gosling

Universal Studios

Costume Design

Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Editing

John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite

Tom Cross, First Man

Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, ROMA

Hank Corwin, Vice

Production Design

Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite

Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man

John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns

Eugenio Caballero and Bárbara Enríquez, ROMA

Makeup and Hair

Mark Coulier and Jan Sewell, Bohemian Rhapsody

Nadia Stacey, The Favourite

Jenny Shircore, Mary Queen of Scots

Mark Coulier and Jeremy Woodhead, Stan & Ollie

TBC, Vice

Sound

John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey and John Warhurst, Bohemian Rhapsody

Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño and Jon Taylor, First Man

Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro and Mike Prestwood Smith, Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter and Ethan Van der Ryn, A Quiet Place

Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Sony Pictures

Special Visual Effects

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Infinity War

Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack and Dan Sudick, Black Panther

Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz and David Watkins, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm, First Man

Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett and David Shirk, Ready Player One

British Short Film

73 Cows

Bachelor

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

British Short Animation

I'm OK

Marfa

Roughhouse

Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema

Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen

