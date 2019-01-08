Get ready, Bachelor fans! Jimmy Kimmel has chosen Colton Underwood's final four.

The late-night host predicted who will receive the former football player's roses on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Fans met the reality star's 30 leading ladies on Monday night's season 23 premiere of The Bachelor. Viewers were introduced to a woman with a fake Australian accent, two former beauty queens and a contestant dressed like a sloth. However, there was some other women who caught Kimmel's attention.

Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNeary, expect speech pathologist Cassie, medical sales representative Katie, Miss North Carolina winner Caelynn and content creator and first-impression rose winner Hannah G to be Underwood's final four.