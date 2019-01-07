Kevin Spacey had yet another run in with the law.

The House of Cards star was nearly issued a ticket for driving over the speed limit on his way home from the court hearing where he pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault allegation. A Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Spokesperson told E! News, "Kevin Spacey was pulled over earlier today by Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police officers for speeding. The officers gave Spacey a verbal warning and did not issue a ticket."

Just hours before, the star was sitting in the Nantucket District Court, where he was arraigned on accusations of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old at a bar in Nantucket, Mass. back in 2016. During the proceedings, Spacey appeared to be cool-headed as he was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim or his family. Furthermore, the court also ordered preservation of cell phone data from the alleged victim's phone from July 2016 to six months after the alleged incident.