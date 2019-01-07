When it comes to Christian Bale's acceptance speech, one famous family wasn't exactly cheering.

During Sunday's 2019 Golden Globes, the actor received the honor of Best Actor for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role," he joked when discussing his character on stage. "[Director Adam McKay] said, 'I've got to be somebody who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody.' So he went, 'Oh, that's got to be Bale."

While we're not sure if Dick's family was watching, his daughter Liz Cheney heard about the acceptance speech and decided to sound off on Twitter.