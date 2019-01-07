EXCLUSIVE!

Mahershala Ali and Octavia Spencer React to "Special" Green Book Golden Globes Win

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 11:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The cast and crew of Green Book took home several awards at the 2019 Golden Globes.

During Sunday's ceremony, Green Book won the awards for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay. Star Mahershala Ali also took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, making it his first-ever Golden Globes win.

After scooping up their awards, the cast, director and executive producers, including Octavia Spencer, met up with E! News' Jason Kennedy backstage at the ceremony to talk about the film's success and the impact it's had on viewers.

Read

Mahershala Ali Thanks the Major Women in His Life as He Wins First Golden Globe

"This was special to me because this was the most present that I've ever been in a project," Ali shared. "And so, the responsibility of that and having to keep up with [co-star Viggo Mortensen] and not let the film down in any capacity, not let down Dr. Shirley, try to dig and find the deeper truths all the time."

Mahershala Ali, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

"So, it was special because, one, the story was important to me, the character's important to me and I was working every day, all day, and that was new," Ali told Kennedy. "But, I love being an actor, I love getting to wrestle with these characters' intentions. I feel like, life is complicated, and we have the opportunity to play complicated people and shed some light on people's journeys and experiences. And so, it's just all special to me, and I'm honored to be here."

Take a look at the video above to see what Spencer, Mortensen and more of the Green Book family had to say about the film and its success at the Golden Globes!

For a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mahershala Ali , Octavia Spencer , 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Movies , Awards , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Allison Williams

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jessica Lee Rose, Tom Welling,3rd Annual Baby Ball Gala

Tom Welling Is a Dad! Smallville Star and Fiancée Jessica Welcome Their First Child

ESC: Wedding Inspired Globes Style

7 Golden Globes 2019 Dresses That Could Be Your Wedding Gown

The Conners

Is Peter Gallagher About to Make The Conners Rich?

America's Got Talent: The Champions

Terry Crews Has Been Preparing for America's Got Talent: The Champions Since High School

Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek

Clashing Egos, Cast Upheaval and a Missing Director: Inside Bohemian Rhapsody's Torturous Journey to a Golden Globes Upset

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.