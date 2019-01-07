At 37 years old, Rami Malek just became Hollywood's breakout star.

Though Malek had picked up award trophies for his work on USA Network's celebrated cerebral drama Mr. Robot, it wasn't until he stepped behind the mic to portray Queen's iconic frontman Freddie Mercury in 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody that the Egyptian-American actor officially made the transition from acclaimed actor to unabashed movie star.

And at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, Malek beat out Hollywood heavyweights such as Bradley Cooper and Willem Dafoe to take home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. Bohemian Rhapsody also winning Best Drama, with most crediting Malek's stunning portrayal of Mercury for the film's success—both critically and commercially, earning over $700 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing biopic of all-time.