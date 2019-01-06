Amy Poehlerand Maya Rudolph are engaged!

The former Saturday Night Live stars surprised the star-studded 2019 Golden Globes audience when they randomly got engaged onstage while presenting the award for Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture. During the moment, which is likely a subtle shade at the 2018 Emmys proposal, Maya suddenly turned to the crowd and said, "I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry, guys, but I just have to do this." She then turned to her fellow presenter and proclaimed, "Amy, you are the love of my life... You have always been there for me."

Amy was in total fake shock and questioned, "What are you doing? Oh, my god, what are you doing?"

That was when Maya pulled out her ring box and popped the big question.