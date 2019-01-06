Celebs shared sweet moments with their family members at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Many stars brought their siblings, kids and parents to Sunday's award show. Troye Sivan brought his sister, Sage Sivan, to the ceremony in Los Angeles. Ben Stiller was accompanied by his daughter, Ella Stiller, at the show. And co-host Sandra Oh brought her parents to the Golden Globes, where she won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for her incredible work in Killing Eve.

During her acceptance speech, Oh gave her parents a sweet shout-out as her dad gave her a standing ovation.