There's true love, and there's the love between Heidi Klumand Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel and rocker walked the red carpet at Sunday night's 2019 Golden Globes, marking their first official appearance since getting engaged over the holiday season. Heidi and Tom didn't hold back from flaunting some PDA for photographers, and it was pretty hard not to notice the bride-to-be's absolutely dazzling engagement ring. 

Klum complemented the diamond bauble with a chic black gown adorned with floral details and a corset top, while Kaulitz kept it cool in a classic black tuxedo. 

On Christmas Eve, the 45-year-old revealed her man had popped the question with a video of the ring. "I SAID YES," she captioned the moment via social media. Heidi and Tom, who share a 17-year age difference, went public with their relationship in March 2018 at the amfAR Gala Cannes. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was taped prior to Tom's proposal, Heidi weighed in on the possibility of walking down the aisle. 

"I've been married twice [to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and Seal from 2005 to 2014]. I still believe in love and marriage. I do. Even though I've failed twice at it. I guess I'm not very good at it, but... I found a great person," the America's Got Talent judge mused. "Let's see what happens."

Enjoy the evening, you two! 

