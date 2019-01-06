Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal
Drum-roll please...
The winner for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama for the 2019 Golden Globes is none other than Glenn Closefrom The Wife. On her way up to the stage, the actress paused to shake hands with fellow nominee Lady Gaga. The shocked actress then ascended the stage in a black, bejeweled cape, where she tearfully accepted the gold statue.
In her speech, the 71-year-old star spoke of the honor she feels to be with her "category sisters."
"We have gotten to know each other a little bit so far, and I can't wait to spend more time with you," the tearful star said. "I'm so — everything that you did this year, or what you are here for — we all should be up here together, that's all I can say. Oh, my god, I just don't believe it."
More importantly, her role in the dramatic film taught her that all women "have to find personal fulfillment" and "follow our dreams." And she feels like she was able to do that in her life.
She shared, "Here I am today, I will have been 45 years in September that I am a working actress. And I cannot imagine a more wonderful life."
Her fellow nominees included Lady Gaga for her role in A Star Is Born, Nicole Kidmanfrom Destroyer, Melissa McCarthyfor Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Rosamund Pike from A Private War.
The show was hosted by Killing Eve's Sandra Ohand Andy Sambergfrom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. They kicked off the events by roasting their favorite celebs, where they made slight fun of Lady Gaga's "100 people in a room" saying.
Congratulations again to Glenn and to the rest of the nominees and winners!
