Glenn Close Receives a Standing Ovation for Empowering 2019 Golden Globes Speech

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 8:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Glenn Close, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

Drum-roll please...

The winner for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama for the 2019 Golden Globes is none other than Glenn Closefrom The Wife. On her way up to the stage, the actress paused to shake hands with fellow nominee Lady Gaga. The shocked actress then ascended the stage in a black, bejeweled cape, where she tearfully accepted the gold statue.

In her speech, the 71-year-old star spoke of the honor she feels to be with her "category sisters."

"We have gotten to know each other a little bit so far, and I can't wait to spend more time with you," the tearful star said. "I'm so — everything that you did this year, or what you are here for — we all should be up here together, that's all I can say. Oh, my god, I just don't believe it."

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

More importantly, her role in the dramatic film taught her that all women "have to find personal fulfillment" and "follow our dreams." And she feels like she was able to do that in her life. 

She shared, "Here I am today, I will have been 45 years in September that I am a working actress. And I cannot imagine a more wonderful life."

Her fellow nominees included Lady Gaga for her role in A Star Is BornNicole Kidmanfrom DestroyerMelissa McCarthyfor Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Rosamund Pike from A Private War.

The show was hosted by Killing Eve's Sandra Ohand Andy Sambergfrom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. They kicked off the events by roasting their favorite celebs, where they made slight fun of Lady Gaga's "100 people in a room" saying. 

To see who else took home the gold at Sunday night's show, check out the full list of winners here.

Congratulations again to Glenn and to the rest of the nominees and winners!

For a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Glenn Close , Lady Gaga , Nicole Kidman , Melissa McCarthy , Rosamund Pike , 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anderson Cooper, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Soup

Condensed Soup: Small But Powerful

Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Show

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg's Best Hosting Moments at the 2019 Golden Globes

ESC: Silver Sequin Trend, Golden Globes 2019

All the Stars Who Shined Bright in Silver on the Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Watch Nicole Kidman Awkwardly Deny Rami Malek Onstage at the 2019 Golden Globes

Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Rami Malek Praises "Gorgeous" Freddie Mercury in Acceptance Speech at 2019 Golden Globes

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.