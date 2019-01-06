NBC
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 5:20 PM
NBC
Award season has officially begun, and Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg kicked it off in a way only they could: by destroying the room full of celebs.
Or at least that's what they pretended to do as they complimented the heck out of stars like Bradley Cooper ("You are hot"), Gina Rodriguez (She lives in Heaven), Michael B. Jordan ("More like Michael B. Buff AF. You a snack Michael! Your character's name in Creed is Adonis, and it is apt.")
They also took on Lady Gaga's famed "100 people in a room" speech (twice, just off the cuff) and used Black Panther's success to prove that "people want more movies where the characters ride around on rhinoceroses like horses." And they forced Jim Carrey out of the film section of the room and sent him back to the TV section, since he's nominated this year for his TV show, Kidding.
The duo also got serious, with Samberg praising the diversity in films like Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, and If Beale Street Could Talk this year before Oh joked that he had stolen her lines, and Andy took that as a learning opportunity about whitewashing.
Then, Oh begged Samberg to stop talking so she could get real and emotional for a moment.
"If I could take this moment here in all honesty, I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," she said. "And I'm not fooling myself. I'm not fooling myself. Next year could be different. It probably will be. But right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you. All of these faces of change, and now, so will everyone else."
If that opening was any indication, this is going to be a great night.
Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?