Green Book Wins Best Picture Comedy at 2019 Golden Globes

It's time to come together and celebrate Green Book.

During the 2019 Golden Globes, viewers were staying tuned in to see who would win Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy.

Ultimately, Bill Murray announced that the cast and crew of Green Book received the top prize.

Director Peter Farrelly took the stage and accepted the award where he immediately thanked his cast.

"I want to thank Octavia Spencer. As beautiful as she is, she's even more kinder and more intelligent inside," he proclaimed. "She's the best thing that happened to this movie."

Peter continued, "I want to thank Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. This movie does not get made without them."