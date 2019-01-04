Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Sex of Their Baby

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are overjoyed to reveal they are expecting a baby girl!

The former Bachelor, 37, and his fiancée, 27, made the big announcement to Us Weekly by sharing photos of their magical gender reveal photo shoot. In the adorable photos, pink smoke surrounds the reality stars as they hold matching pink balloons.

This confident proclamation of their child's sex was hardly the experience the parents had when they went to the doctor for the big reveal. Arie and Lauren were actually told they were having a boy when they performed an early gender test online, which made for a slightly confusing planning process. "The ultrasound tech says, ‘Well. I'm about 98 percent.' So I still wasn't convinced after the first time we saw it," the star explained. "We went back to the doctor, went back a few other times and just went back for our anatomy scan. It's definitely a girl!"