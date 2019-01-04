Disney Releases Character Posters for Live-Action Dumbo Film

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 2:53 PM

Dumbo Poster, Colin Farrell

Disney

The character posters for Disney's upcoming live-action Dumbo film have been revealed!

Colin Farrell, Danny Devito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton all star in Tim Burton's reimagining of the beloved 1941 animated movie, set for release in March. DeVito plays Max Medici in the film, the owner of a struggling circus who hopes Dumbo, the sweet newborn elephant with oversized ears, will bring in the crowds. Farrell plays Holt Farrier in the movie, a former circus star charged with caring for an elephant who can fly.

The star-studded cast is featured on the character posters, unveiled by Disney on Friday.

Dumbo Movie Character Posters

Take a look at all of the character posters below!

Dumbo Poster, Danny DeVito

Disney

Danny DeVito

DeVito plays Max Medici, the owner of a struggling circus who hopes Dumbo will bring in the crowds.

Dumbo Poster, Michael Keaton

Disney

Michael Keaton

Keaton plays V.A. Vandevere, an entrepreneur who sets his sights on Medici's circus and its flying elephant.

Dumbo Poster, Eva Green

Disney

Eva Green

Green plays Colette Marchant in the film, an accomplished aerialist who's cast to fly alongside Dumbo in a state-of-the-art amusement park called Dreamland.

Dumbo Poster, Colin Farrell

Disney

Colin Farrell

Farrell plays Holt Farrier in the movie, a former circus star charged with caring for an elephant who can fly.

Dumbo Poster

Disney

Dumbo

The movie, featuring the sweet newborn elephant with oversized ears, is set to hit theaters on March 29.

You can check out the trailer for the highly-anticipated film HERE.

