"Wow, now, that was unexpected. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. That's amazing," King said. "The power of movies is that it brings us all together. Freddie Mercury and Queen did that so successfully through their music and that's what we always wanted to accomplish in the cinemas. To see that magic come alive and to see the incredible response of this film has been truly humbling to everyone. I want to thank everyone."

King thanked Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor, the cast and the crew and singled out Malek. "What a performance," he said about Malek. "Unbelievable."