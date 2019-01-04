First comes love, then comes marriage, and it looks like Meghan Trainor wants that baby carriage.

The "All About That Bass" singer told People she and her husband Daryl Sabara are hoping to start a family after she finishes touring for her new album Treat Myself, which is set to debut this year.

"If we could do it how we want to, we'd be, like, totally preggo right now!" she said.

Trainor joked the two stars are "ready to rumble" and "want some children." She also said they regularly watch parenting videos on YouTube to get ready for this next chapter.

"We're just getting prepared every single day," she told the magazine. "But I'm gonna tour this album, then start thinking about doing it."

This wasn't the first time Trainor had opened up about wanting children. The recording artist also talked about wanting to be healthy for her future children in January while promoting The Four: Battle for Stardom.

"I work out and I eat much better food for myself just 'cause one day we'll have kids, too—in like five years, ma. Don't worry. And I want to be the healthiest I can be for those kids."