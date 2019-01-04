Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman React to Playing the Same All My Children Character

Fri., Jan. 4, 2019

It's a small world after all!

While pop culture fans know that Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman became close after working on Black Panther together, there was another project that proves Hollywood isn't so big after all.

During a recent interview for TheWrap's Oscar magazine, a surprising connection between the two actors was established.

Who knew the pair both worked on the long-running soap opera series All My Children?!

"This is the first time anyone has ever asked about that!" Michael shared while laughing at the connection. "We've done this so much, and you're the guy, you're the one."

2019 Golden Globes

Chadwick added, "I knew it was gonna happen today! I was like, ‘There's no way in the world it's not happening today.'"

For those who aren't on top of their soap opera history, we're here to help.

Both Michael and Chadwick appeared in the ABC soap opera back in 2003. After Chadwick was fired for complaining about the part after only one week on the job, Michael took over.

As for the character in question, it was a teenager named Reggie Montgomery.

"It's one of those things where you get a role, and you don't really know," Chadwick explained. "When I got it, I was like, ‘This is not part of my manifesto. This is not part of what I want to do. How can I make it work?' Because with a soap opera, you don't know the full scope of what's gonna happen — you don't know where they're gonna take the character, because they don't always know where the character is going. And because of that, there's possibly room for me to adjust this and change it and make it so it's stereotypical on the page but not on the screen."

Soap operas aside, Black Panther proved to be a major hit for moviegoers and film critics alike. In fact, the cast is expected at the 2019 Golden Globes where they could walk away with Best Motion Picture—Drama.

Safe to say both actors have their own success stories. 

