Julia Michaels and Lauv Break Up: "No More Dating Narcissists"

Julia Michaels and Lauv seem to have called it quits.

On Wednesday, the "Issues" singer took to Instagram to share her New Year's resolution.

"No more dating narcissists," she wrote.

She then proceeded to share a series of posts describing traits a narcissist may have. For instance, one post claimed "narcissists are masters of manipulation." Another stated "they believe they're entitled to every shred of their partner's attention, so they label anything else as 'selfish.'"

Michaels even received some support from pal Hailee Steinfeld.

"God bless you @juliamichaels," the Bumblee star wrote upon re-sharing the posts. "Preach it."

The move led some fans to speculate if Steinfeld was throwing shade at her own ex Niall Horan; however, she quickly shot down these rumors.

Still, some further social media sleuthing shows even more signs of a split. On Dec. 26, a follower tweeted, "Now that @juliamichaels is single again, can she date me?" The recording artist then replied, "Hahaha let's goooo. I've already promised a couple other gems tho." Then, another follower asked if she broke up with Lauv, noting the two were the fan's favorite couple.

"On the contrary actually," Michaels wrote.