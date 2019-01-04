"I called The Academy today, because I really want you to host the Oscars. I was so excited when I heard that they asked you. I thought it was an amazing thing. I knew how important it was and how it was a dream. So, I called them. I said, 'Kevin's on. I have no idea if he wants to come back and host, but what are your thoughts?' And they were like, 'Oh my, God! We want him to host. We feel like that maybe he misunderstood or it was handled wrong or maybe we said the wrong thing, but we want him to host. Whatever we can do, we would be thrilled and he should host the Oscars.' The Academy is saying, 'What can we do to make this happen?' And I'm saying to you, as one of the smartest people I know, one of the funniest people I know...what we're going to get to see onstage with you hosting the Oscars is sophistication, class, hilarity and you growing as a person. Because most people would say, 'I'm walking away. I'm not coming back," she said.

"But for you to be the bigger man, for you to say, 'I understand,' and to not pay attention. There are so many haters out there. Whatever is going on in the internet, don't pay attention to them. That's a small group of people being very, very loud," she continued. "We are a huge group of people who love you and want to see you host the Oscars."