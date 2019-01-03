Whoops! Cardi B Pauses Her Concert to Fix a Wedgie

Cardi B isn't afraid to tell it like it is.

While performing at the Bay Dreams concert in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Wednesday, the rapper paused her show to fix a wedgie.

"Anyways, y'all, I need a little break!" she told the audience, per a video obtained by The Daily Mail. "I'll be right back, I gotta take this wedgie out my a--."

The "Bodak Yellow" artist then ran backstage to adjust her ensemble.

The seven-time Grammy nominee had been shaking her booty and twerking earlier in the show, which may have caused her outfit to ride up. Still, Cardi B looked fierce in her emerald green ensemble and performed many of her chart-topping hits, including "Money," "Ring" and "Be Careful." It looks like the superstar had a blast, too.

"TAURANGA NEW ZEALAND WAS AMAZING :') sooo much fun !" she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her performance. "AUCKLAND YOUR NEXT !!!"