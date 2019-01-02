Taylor Swift Bids Farewell to Her reputation Era By Shutting Down App

It's the end of an era, the reputation era that is.

While Taylor Swift continues to tease her "next chapter," she's also turning the page on her most successful era to date. And as she bids farewell to reputation, Swift's saying goodbye to her app, The Swift Life. In a post to Swift fans on Wednesday, the app announced that it would be officially shutting down on Feb. 1.

"Over a year ago, we launched The Swift Life alongside Taylor's critically acclaimed, 6th studio album, reputation," the statement begins. "It provided a creative and inclusive place for Taylor and her fans to connect with each other while expressing themselves in a uniquely interactive community."