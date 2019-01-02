by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 2:10 PM
E!'s the place to be for everything Golden Globes.
In fact, today E! confirmed that the network will provide coverage of the Hollywood event for fans on MULTIPLE platforms. How exactly?
Well you can catch the unparalleled multi-platform coverage either on-air, on digital or across mobile and social. Oh, and we should mention that this will all be live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Jan. 6. We promise, it'll practically be impossible to miss a single red carpet moment!
Not only will Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic once again lead the charge with E! Live From the Red Carpet, but they will also be joined by Nightly Pop's Morgan Stewart and Nina Parker.
These notable entertainment journalists are geared up to bring fans spontaneous and genuine interviews with A-listers and the night's big nominees.
And if things couldn't get any better, it's been confirmed that the comprehensive coverage will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, E! News correspondent Kristin Dos Santos and E! News Style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi will all be featured commentators during the countdown. Parker has also been named as an additional commentator for Countdown.
As for the second screen coverage? E! Stream: The Red Carpet presented by AT&T is returning with The Rundown host Erin Lim, E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi and Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester.
It's said iHeartMedia's KIIS FM personality Tanya Rad and fashion expert Tiffany Reid will join the trio. This stream will be found on @ENews' Twitter and eonline.com beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT and will run for the two hours leading up to the award show.
Once the ceremony wraps on NBC, viewers can turn to E! once more to catch Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party. This one-hour special episode will feature Busy Tonight host Busy Philipps as she recaps the night and is joined by celebrity guests.
And you can bet that E! News and Daily Pop will have plenty of material to report before and after the big show, so be sure to tune in.
Like we said, you won't be able to miss a single red carpet moment at the 2019 Golden Globes!
Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, Jan. 6 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT or our Countdown and Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage! Then don't miss the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head back to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.!
