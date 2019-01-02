Jennifer Aniston knows how to end the year in style!

While many celebrities flocked to Aspen for Christmas and New Year's celebrations, the Golden Globes winner decided to quietly escape to Jackson Hole for a well-deserved vacation.

According to a source, Jennifer arrived just a couple days after Christmas with Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and a big group of friends that she often travels with.

And as it turns out, Sandra Bullock was also in town enjoying an end-of-the-year getaway.

"The group all spent time together skiing during the day and hanging out at night," a source shared with E! News. "Jen hit the ski slopes with Jason and some other friends and she held her own. She was having a lot of fun."