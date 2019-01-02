Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston knows how to end the year in style!
While many celebrities flocked to Aspen for Christmas and New Year's celebrations, the Golden Globes winner decided to quietly escape to Jackson Hole for a well-deserved vacation.
According to a source, Jennifer arrived just a couple days after Christmas with Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and a big group of friends that she often travels with.
And as it turns out, Sandra Bullock was also in town enjoying an end-of-the-year getaway.
"The group all spent time together skiing during the day and hanging out at night," a source shared with E! News. "Jen hit the ski slopes with Jason and some other friends and she held her own. She was having a lot of fun."
As for New Year's Eve, Jennifer joined Jimmy and more guests for a private party to kick off 2019.
"Jen seemed relaxed and in her element," our source shared. "She was with her closest friends and very happy."
While the vacation will likely be cut short thanks to the start of award season—hello Sunday's Golden Globes—Jennifer has much to look forward to in 2019.
The beloved Friends star is returning to TV with Reese Witherspoon for an Apple drama that provides an inside look at the lives of the people behind one of TV's top morning shows. While a premiere date has yet to be announced, Steve Carell was recently confirmed to star in the project as a morning show anchor.
Jennifer will also star alongside Adam Sandler for a new Netflix film called Murder Mystery. The story follows a New York cop (Adam) and his wife (Jennifer) who become suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire while vacationing in Europe.
Didn't we tell you this vacation is very much deserved?