Jackass Star Bam Margera Checks Back Into Rehab

Margera has been open about his alcoholism for years. In a 2017 interview with Vice's Munchies, for example, he described the darkest period of his life. "At its worst, I would probably just wake up around 11 a.m. and instantly start drinking vodka and purple Gatorade; by the end of the night, I would probably have 10 pints worth of it. It was pretty bad," he said. "It was weird, because there would be times where I would go on a three-day bender of drinking and then five days of not drinking. When that five days ended, I would go on a two-day bender." Of course, Margera has his fare share of regrets. "I think I drank everyday for three years straight and I wasted a lot of time and I probably would be a better skateboarder right now if I hadn't," he said. "I spent a year re-learning all my tricks instead of learning new ones."

The former MTV star added it "helps" to have people like Novak on his side, as he's also sober.

That same year, Margera told Jenkem that staying sober was harder than he'd imagined. "I never had any pill problems and I've never tried heroin in my life, but it's been a real struggle for me to stay off the alcohol. But just as long you're surrounded by good people and you have something to do, you'll be good," he told the magazine. "Like in Barcelona, I wake up and my mission is to skate all day. I know being in Spain is the best place for me right now to not drink."