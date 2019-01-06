Rami Malek is saying "Don't Stop Me Now" to the rest of awards season.

It was an extremely stacked lineup in the category for Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, but only one person emerged victorious.

Malek went home with the award and beat out a tight race with other very talented competitors. The nominees were Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, Willem Dafoe in At Eternity's Gate, Lucas Hedges in Boy Erased, Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody and John David Washington in BlaKkKlansmen.

In his acceptance speech, the actor praised the band Queen and especially Freddie Mercury, whom he portrayed in the film. "I am beyond moved right now," Malek began his speech. "My heart is pounding out of my chest right now."

He then thanked Queen's guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor "for ensuring that authenticity and inclusivity exists in music and in the world and all of us."

May sat next to the winner at their table throughout the evening.