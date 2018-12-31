Instagram
Au revior 2018, bonjour 2019!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra look pretty eager to ring in the new year together as they vacation with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Switzerland. The "Jealous" singer posted a boomerang of them sharing a kiss on his Instagram Story as the hours, minutes and seconds counted down until midnight.
The newlyweds look like they are absolutely having the time of their lives skiing and hitting the snow-covered mountains. Jonas and Chopra traveled there after spending their first Christmas as a married couple in England with Turner's family. Chopra's parents were there as well as the Jonas matriarch and patriarch Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. and younger brother Frankie Jonas.
On Saturday, the "Close" singer shared photos from their private plane taking them to Switzerland. "The mountains, my love, family and friends," he captioned the string of photos, which included ones of the Quantico star looking out the window as well as Joe and friend Chris Ganter enjoying a beer.
Earlier on Monday, the DNCE singer posted a video of himself, Turner and Chopra taking shots on a shot ski.
Looks like they're getting ready for the new year!
2019 ready
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra counted down the seconds until ringing in the new year together.
Love like the sun
The newlyweds posed together with the quite the view in the background.
Window shopping
The "Right Now" singer photographed his wife as she stared out the window on their way to Switzerland.
Sun's out, tongues out
Nick made a funny face at Priyanka, who smiled and laughed.
Family strong
The future in-laws and BFFs looked intense before hitting the slopes.
Skiing sisters
...And they looked like they had some fun doing it!
Anyone care for a brew?
Joe Jonas, Chris Ganter and Sophie stayed hydrated during the flight.
Family fun
The family gathered together and looked ready to take on the snow.
Snowy selfie
Nick took a selfie on top of the mountain all decked out in his ski gear.