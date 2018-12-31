How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating New Year's Eve 2018

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 1:58 PM
Out with the old and in with the new!
Only a few hours remain until the clock strikes midnight and 2018 officially comes to a close, giving Hollywood plenty of reason to celebrate a year well spent. From escaping to luxury mountainside resorts, soaking up the sun's rays on sandy beaches or even spending a few reflective moments at home, your favorite A-listers are kicking off 2019 like only they can.
And no matter what your New Year's Eve plans are (especially if they don't consist of a getaway to Switzerland like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra), pop culture fanatics can count on the likes of Ryan Seacrest, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez and Kelly Clarkson to help ring in 2019 on the right note.
Several New Year's Eve TV specials will feature those celebs and so many more, including live performances from Christina Aguilera, John Legend, New Kids On The Block and Camila Cabello.
But before grabbing the remote and popping open a bottle of champagne, check out how film, TV and music stars all over the globe are celebrating New Year's Eve in the gallery above.
Happy New Year!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?