Braless Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Sheer Top to Dinner With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 10:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BACKGRID

Three's company!

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out with her ex, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on Sunday evening. The trio is currently on a family vacation together in Aspen, where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently posed in a thong bikini.

For their night out in Colorado on Sunday, a braless Kourtney donned a sheer top, a long pea coat, shiny black pants and matching boots. Photos show Kourtney walking alongside Sofia, who wore a black turtleneck, skinny jeans, knee-high boots, a printed gold coat and pink purse for the dinner.

The trio arrived in Aspen just days ago with Kourtney and Scott's three kids.

Read

Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Thong Bikini in the Snow During Family Trip to Aspen

"Everyone has accepted Sofia at this point and she has been able to tag along and be a part of the family activities," a source recently told E! News.

Kourtney Kardashian

BACKGRID

Kendall JennerKim KardashianKanye West, as well as Kimye's three kids are also on the family vacation.

This trip to Aspen comes shortly after Kourtney, Scott, Sofia, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick all went on vacation together to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"What more can a guy ask for," Scott wrote alongside a photo of himself sitting in the middle of Kourtney and Sofia. "THREE'S COMPANY."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Apple News , Top Stories , Sightings , Kardashian News , Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicky Hilton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Demi Lovato, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Demi Lovato "So Grateful" to Be Alive 5 Months After Drug Overdose

Sara Foster, Katharine McPhee

Sara Foster Can't Stop Roasting Bikini-Clad "Mom" Katharine McPhee

Ariana Grande Posts Then Deletes Tribute to Mac Miller

Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker Shares a Sexy Nude Photo of Eric Decker

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Saw a "Profound" Change in Their Health After Doing This

90 Day

All the Photos and Details From the 90 Day Fiancé Wedding Finale

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.