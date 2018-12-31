Three's company!

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out with her ex, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on Sunday evening. The trio is currently on a family vacation together in Aspen, where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently posed in a thong bikini.

For their night out in Colorado on Sunday, a braless Kourtney donned a sheer top, a long pea coat, shiny black pants and matching boots. Photos show Kourtney walking alongside Sofia, who wore a black turtleneck, skinny jeans, knee-high boots, a printed gold coat and pink purse for the dinner.

The trio arrived in Aspen just days ago with Kourtney and Scott's three kids.