But while that type progress, the move toward increased diversity on screen, has been, as she put it to Harper's Bazaar "woefully slow, like, painfully slow," she's learned to be enduringly patient.

"The way that I've had to deal with it is to try to find a completely different way of looking at it, to think about what being an actor is all about," she noted. "Is it trying to fit into this paradigm? Why am I trying to get into a room where they don't want me? I always feel like, why wait for a call from a guy who's not into you?"

Rather than feel like an also-ran, she said, "I'm focusing on my work and either people will respond to it or not. What I would say to actresses of color is to really be honest about why you're in the game. Is it to have a zillion followers on Instagram? Is it to be on thousands of screens across the country? What do you really want? I've constantly asked myself that question over and over in my career and it gets more and more refined."

Some three decades in, she's gone over that desire enough times in her mind to feel confident she's landed on precisely what she's after. "In the midst of waiting, there is everyone else telling you A, B or C, and you just have to find your own voice," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I think it comes with age and experience. I feel good with exactly where I am right now."