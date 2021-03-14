Grammys 2021 : la liste complète des vainqueurs

Meilleure performance rap mélodique

"Rockstar", DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now, Cry Later", Drake Featuring Lil Durk

VAINQUEUR : "Lockdown", Anderson .Paak

"The Box", Roddy Ricch

"Highest in the Room", Travis Scott

Meilleur album de new age

Songs from the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal et Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery, Priya Darshini

Form/Less, Superposition

VAINQUEUR : More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West

Meditations, Cory Wong et Jon Batiste

Meilleur solo de jazz improvisé

"Guinevere", Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soliste, morceau extrait de : Axiom

"Pachamama", Regina Carter, soliste, morceau extrait de : Ona (Thana Alexa)

"Tomorrow Is the Question", Julian Lage, soliste

"Celia", Gerald Clayton, soliste

VAINQUEUR : "All Blues", Chick Corea, soliste, morceau extrait de : Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride et Brian Blade)

"Moe Honk", Joshua Redman, soliste, morceau extrait de : RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)

Meilleur album de jazz instrumental

On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington et Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton

VAINQUEUR : Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride et Brian Blade

RoundAgain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Meilleur album de grand ensemble de jazz

Dialogues on Race, Gregg August

Monk'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley

The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans et The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck avec Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace et The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

VAINQUEUR : Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra

Meilleur album de latin jazz

Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

VAINQUEUR : Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill et The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro

Viento y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba et Aymée Nuviola

Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez

Meilleure performance/chanson gospel

"Wonderful Is Your Name", Melvin Crispell III

"Release (Live)", Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy ; David Frazier, auteur-compositeur

"Come Together", Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News ; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore et Jazz Nixon, auteurs-compositeurs

"Won't Let Go", Travis Greene ; Travis Greene, auteur-compositeur

VAINQUEUR : "Movin' On", Jonathan McReynolds et Mali Music ; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard et Terrell Demetrius Wilson, auteurs-compositeurs

Meilleure performance/chanson de musique chrétienne contemporaine

"The Blessing (Live)", Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes et Elevation Worship ; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes et Steven Furtick, auteurs-compositeurs

"Sunday Morning", Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin ; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore et Nathanael Saint-Fleur, auteurs-compositeurs

"Holy Water", We The Kingdom ; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash et Scott Cash, auteurs-compositeurs

"Famous For (I Believe)", Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson ; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer et Tauren Wells, auteurs-compositeurs

VAINQUEUR : "There Was Jesus", Zach Williams et Dolly Parton ; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith et Zach Williams, auteurs-compositeurs

Meilleur album de gospel

2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown et group therAPy

My Tribute, Myron Butler

Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard

VAINQUEUR : Gospel, According to PJ, PJ Morton

Kierra, Kierra Sheard

Meilleur album de musique chrétienne contemporaine

Run to the Father, Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young et Free

Holy Water, We The Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells

VAINQUEUR : Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Meilleur album de gospel roots

Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop

20/20, The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins

VAINQUEUR : Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers

Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase et Signature Sound