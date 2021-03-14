Grammys 2021 : la liste complète des vainqueurs

Les Grammy Awards 2021 se sont fait attendre, mais mieux vaut tard que jamais !
Comme tous les aficionados de musique le savent, la Recording Academy avait prévu de tenir la 63e cérémonie annuelle le dimanche 31 janvier. Cet événement devait être à moitié virtuel, sans public, avec les remettants et les artistes sur scène uniquement.
Cependant, à l'approche du premier anniversaire de la pandémie du coronavirus, les organisateurs ont annoncé que la soirée serait repoussée. La Recording Academy a expliqué sa décision dans un communiqué de presse, expliquant : "Rien n'est plus important que la santé et la sécurité de la communauté musicale et des centaines de personnes qui travaillent sans relâche à produire la cérémonie."
Ce qui nous amène à aujourd'hui.
Trevor Noah sera le maître de cérémonie pour la première fois, alors on peut s'attendre à beaucoup de rires tout au long de la diffusion de 3 heures.
De leur côté, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa et bien d'autres artistes monteront sur scène pour interpréter leurs tubes nominés.
Pour connaître la liste des vainqueurs, revenez régulièrement, car nous vous les annoncerons en temps réel. Alors, quelle star a déjà remporté un Grammy Award 2021 ? Découvrez tous les noms ci-dessous !
Meilleur album de jazz vocal
Ona, Thana Alexa
VAINQUEUR : Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper, Somi avec Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's The Hurry, Kenny Washington
Meilleur album Americana
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
VAINQUEUR : World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Meilleur album de blues contemporain
VAINQUEUR : Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Meilleur album de musique du monde
FU Chronicles, Antibalas
VAINQUEUR : Twice As Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
Meilleur album parlé (dont poésie, livres audio et narration)
Acid For The Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings
VAINQUEUR : Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth, Rachel Maddow
Catch And Kill, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (et toute la distribution)
Meilleur film musical
Beastie Boys Story
Black Is King
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
VAINQUEUR : Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top
Meilleur album vocal de pop traditionnelle
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach et) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Proter, Harry Connick, Jr.
VAINQUEUR : American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Meilleur enregistrement dance
"On My Mind", Diplo et SIDEPIECE
"My High", Disclosure Featuring Aminé et Slowthai
"The Difference", Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
"Both of Us", Jayda G
VAINQUEUR : "10%", Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Meilleur album dance/électro
Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
VAINQUEUR : Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Meilleur album instrumental contemporain
Axiom, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin et Bill Frisell
VAINQUEUR : Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
Meilleure performance metal
VAINQUEUR : "Bum-Rush", Body Count
"Underneath", Code Orange
"The In-Between", In This Moment
"BloodMoney", Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of of the Axe) - Live", Power Trip
Meilleur album de musique alternative
VAINQUEUR : Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
JAIME, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Meilleure performance rap mélodique
"Rockstar", DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now, Cry Later", Drake Featuring Lil Durk
VAINQUEUR : "Lockdown", Anderson .Paak
"The Box", Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room", Travis Scott
Meilleur album de new age
Songs from the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal et Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form/Less, Superposition
VAINQUEUR : More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West
Meditations, Cory Wong et Jon Batiste
Meilleur solo de jazz improvisé
"Guinevere", Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soliste, morceau extrait de : Axiom
"Pachamama", Regina Carter, soliste, morceau extrait de : Ona (Thana Alexa)
"Tomorrow Is the Question", Julian Lage, soliste
"Celia", Gerald Clayton, soliste
VAINQUEUR : "All Blues", Chick Corea, soliste, morceau extrait de : Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride et Brian Blade)
"Moe Honk", Joshua Redman, soliste, morceau extrait de : RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)
Meilleur album de jazz instrumental
On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington et Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton
VAINQUEUR : Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride et Brian Blade
RoundAgain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Meilleur album de grand ensemble de jazz
Dialogues on Race, Gregg August
Monk'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans et The Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck avec Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace et The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
VAINQUEUR : Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra
Meilleur album de latin jazz
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
VAINQUEUR : Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill et The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba et Aymée Nuviola
Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez
Meilleure performance/chanson gospel
"Wonderful Is Your Name", Melvin Crispell III
"Release (Live)", Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy ; David Frazier, auteur-compositeur
"Come Together", Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News ; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore et Jazz Nixon, auteurs-compositeurs
"Won't Let Go", Travis Greene ; Travis Greene, auteur-compositeur
VAINQUEUR : "Movin' On", Jonathan McReynolds et Mali Music ; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard et Terrell Demetrius Wilson, auteurs-compositeurs
Meilleure performance/chanson de musique chrétienne contemporaine
"The Blessing (Live)", Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes et Elevation Worship ; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes et Steven Furtick, auteurs-compositeurs
"Sunday Morning", Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin ; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore et Nathanael Saint-Fleur, auteurs-compositeurs
"Holy Water", We The Kingdom ; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash et Scott Cash, auteurs-compositeurs
"Famous For (I Believe)", Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson ; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer et Tauren Wells, auteurs-compositeurs
VAINQUEUR : "There Was Jesus", Zach Williams et Dolly Parton ; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith et Zach Williams, auteurs-compositeurs
Meilleur album de gospel
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown et group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
VAINQUEUR : Gospel, According to PJ, PJ Morton
Kierra, Kierra Sheard
Meilleur album de musique chrétienne contemporaine
Run to the Father, Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young et Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
VAINQUEUR : Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Meilleur album de gospel roots
Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop
20/20, The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins
VAINQUEUR : Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase et Signature Sound
Meilleur album de musique mexicaine régionale (dont Tejano)
Hecho en México, Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
VAINQUEUR : Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones y Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Mariachi Sol De México De José Hernández
Ayayay!, Christian Nodal
Meilleur album latino tropical
Mi Tumbao, José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"
Infinito, Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedón et Sergio Luis
VAINQUEUR : 40, Grupo Niche
Memorias de Navidad, Víctor Manuelle
Meilleure performance american roots
"Colors", Black Pumas
"Deep in Love", Bonny Light Horseman
"Short and Sweet", Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone", Norah Jones et Mavis Staples
VAINQUEUR : "I Remember Everything", John Prine
Meilleure chanson american roots
"Cabin", Laura Rogers et Lydia Rogers, auteures-compositrices (The Secret Sisters)
"Ceiling to the Floor", Sierra Hull et Kai Welch, auteurs-compositeurs (Sierra Hull)
"Hometown", Sarah Jarosz, auteure-compositrice (Sarah Jarosz)
VAINQUEUR : "I Remember Everything", Pat McLaughlin et John Prine, auteurs-compositeurs (John Prine)
"Man Without a Soul", Tom Overby et Lucinda Williams, auteurs-compositeurs (Lucinda Williams)
Meilleur album de bluegrass
Man on Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
VAINQUEUR : Home, Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, artistes divers
Meilleur album de blues traditionnel
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
VAINQUEUR : Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush
Meilleur album de folk
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
VAINQUEUR : All the Good Times, Gillian Welch et David Rawlings
Meilleur album de musique roots régionale
My Relatives "Niko Kowaiks", Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā
VAINQUEUR : Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia
Meilleur album de reggae
Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest
VAINQUEUR : Got to Be Tough, Toots and The Maytals
One World, The Wailers
Meilleur album de musique pour enfants
VAINQUEUR : All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds
Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock And Friends
I'm an Optimist, Dog On Fleas
Songs for Singin', The Okee Dokee Brothers
Wild Life, Justin Roberts
Meilleur album comique
VAINQUEUR : Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
Meilleur album de comédie musicale
Amélie
American Utopia on Broadway
VAINQUEUR : Jagged Little Pill
Little Shop of Horrors
The Prince of Egypt
Soft Power
Meilleure compilation bande originale pour un média visuel
L'Extraordinaire Mr. Rogers, artistes divers
Bill & Ted Face the Music, artistes divers
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, artistes divers
La Reine des neiges 2, artistes divers
VAINQUEUR : Jojo Rabbit, artistes divers
Meilleure bande originale pour un média visuel
Ad Astra, Max Richter, compositeur
Devenir, Kamasi Washington, compositeur
VAINQUEUR : Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir, compositrice
1917, Thomas Newman, compositeur
Star Wars : L'ascension de Skywalker, John Williams, compositeur
Meilleure chanson écrite pour un média visuel
"Beautiful Ghosts", Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber et Taylor Swift, auteurs-compositeurs (Taylor Swift)
"Carried Me With You, En avant, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth et Tim Hanseroth, auteurs-compositeurs (Brandi Carlile)
"Into the Unknown", La Reine des neiges 2, Kristen Anderson-Lopez et Robert Lopez, auteurs-compositeurs (Idina Menzel et AURORA)
VAINQUEUR : "No Time to Die", Mourir peut attendre, Billie Eilish O'Connell et Finneas Baird O'Connell, auteurs-compositeurs (Billie Eilish)
"Stand Up", Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell et Cynthia Erivo, auteurs-compositeurs (Cynthia Erivo)
Meilleur packaging d'enregistrement
"Everyday Life", Pilar Zeta, direction artistique (Coldplay)
"Funeral", Kyle Goen, direction artistique (Lil Wayne)
"Healer", Julian Gross et Hannah Hooper, direction artistique (Grouplove)
"On Circles", Jordan Butcher, direction artistique (Caspian)
VAINQUEUR : "Vols. 11 et 12", Doug Cunningham et Jason Noto, direction artistique (Desert Sessions)
Meilleur coffret ou packaging d'édition limitée
Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition), Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney et James Musgrave, direction artistique (Paul McCartney)
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Lisa Glines et Doran Tyson, direction artistique (Grateful Dead)
Mode, Jeff Schulz, direction artistique (Depeche Mode)
VAINQUEUR : Ode to Joy, Lawrence Azerrad et Jeff Tweedy, direction artistique (Wilco)
The Story of Ghostly International, Michael Cina et Molly Smith, direction artistique (artistes divers)
Meilleures notes d'album
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926, Tim Brooks, auteur des notes (artistes divers)
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974, Scott B. Bomar, auteur des notes (artistes divers)
VAINQUEUR : Dead Man's Pop, Bob Mehr, auteur des notes (The Replacements)
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business, Colin Hancock, auteur des notes (artistes divers)
Out of a Clear Blue Sky, David Sager, auteur des notes (Nat Brusiloff)
Meilleur album historique
Celebrated, 1985-1896, Meagan Hennessey et Richard Martin, producteurs compilation ; Richard Martin, ingénieur masterisation (Unique Quartette)
Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943), Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald et George Klabin, producteurs compilation ; Matthew Lutthans, ingénieur masterisation (Nat King Cole)
VAINQUEUR : It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Lee Lodyga et Cheryl Pawelski, producteurs compilation ; Michael Graves, ingénieur masterisation (Mister Rogers)
1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Michael Howe, producteur compilation ; Bernie Grundman, ingénieur masterisation (Prince)
Souvenir, Carolyn Agger, productrice compilation ; Miles Showell, ingénieur masterisation (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)
Thrown Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck, producteur compilation ; Richard Dodd, ingénieur masterisation (Béla Fleck)
Meilleur album orchestré, non-classique
Black Hole Rainbow, Shawn Everett et Ivan Wayman, ingénieurs ; Bob Ludwig, ingénieur masterisation (Devon Gilfillian)
Expectations, Gary Paczosa et Mike Robinson, ingénieurs ; Paul Blakemore, ingénieur masterisation (Katie Pruitt)
VAINQUEUR : Hyperspace, Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua et Mike Larson, ingénieurs ; Randy Merrill, ingénieur masterisation (Beck)
JAIME, Shawn Everett, ingénieur ; Shawn Everett, ingénieur masterisation (Brittany Howard)
25 Trips, Shani Gandhi et Gary Paczosa, ingénieurs ; Adam Grover, ingénieur masterisation (Sierra Hull)
Producteur de l'année, non-classique
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
VAINQUEUR : Andrew Watt
Meilleur enregistrement remixé
"Do You Ever (Rac Mix)", RAC, remixeur (Phil Good)
"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)", Morgan Page, remixeur (Deadmau5)
"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)", Louie Vega, remixeur (Jasper Street Co.)
VAINQUEUR : "Roses (Imanbek Remix)", Imanbek Zeikenov, remixeur (SAINt JHN)
"Young et Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)", Haywyre, remixeur (Bazzi)
Meilleur album orchestré, classique
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Bernd Gottinger, ingénieur (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra et Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Frost et John Kerswell, ingénieurs ; Silas Brown, ingénieur masterisation (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra et Chorus)
Hynes: Fields, Kyle Pyke, ingénieur ; Jesse Lewis et Kyle Pyke, ingénieurs masterisation (Devonté Hynes et Third Coast Percussion)
Ives: Complete Symphonies, Alexander Lipay et Dmitriy Lipay, ingénieurs ; Alexander Lipay et Dmitriy Lipay, ingénieurs masterisation (Gustavo Dudamel et Los Angeles Philharmonic)
VAINQUEUR : Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, "Babi Yar", David Frost et Charlie Post, ingénieurs ; Silas Brown, ingénieur masterisation (Riccardo Muti et Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producteur de l'année, classique
Blanton Alspaugh
VAINQUEUR : David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Meilleure composition instrumentale
Baby Jack, Arturo O'Farrill, compositeur (Arturo O'Farrill et The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)
Be Water II, Christian Sands, compositeur (Christian Sands)
Plumfield, Alexandre Desplat, compositeur (Alexandre Desplat)
VAINQUEUR : Sputnik, Maria Schneider, compositrice (Maria Schneider)
Strata, Remy Le Boeuf, compositeur (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber et Eric Miller)
Meilleur arrangement, instrumental ou a cappella
"Bathroom Dance", Hildur Guðnadóttir, arrangement (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
VAINQUEUR : "Donna Lee", John Beasley, arrangement (John Beasley)
"Honeymooners", Remy Le Boeuf, arrangement (Assembly Of Shadows, de Remy Le Boeuf)
"Lift Every Voice and Sing", Alvin Chea et Jarrett Johnson, arrangement (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)
"Uranus: The Magician", Jeremy Levy, arrangement (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)
Meilleur arrangement, instruments et chants
"Asas Fechadas", John Beasley et Maria Mendes, arrangement (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley et Orkest Metropole)
"Desert Song", Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick et Amanda Taylor, arrangement (Säje)
"From This Place", Alan Broadbent et Pat Metheny, arrangement (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)
VAINQUEUR : "He Won't Hold You", Jacob Collier, arrangement (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
"Slow Burn", Talia Billig, Nic Hard et Becca Stevens, arrangement (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski et Nate Werth)
Meilleure performance orchestrale
"Aspects of America, Pulitzer Edition", Carlos Kalmar, chef d'orchestre (Oregon Symphony)
"Concurrence", Daníel Bjarnason, chef d'orchestre (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
"Copland: Symphony No. 3", Michael Tilson Thomas, chef d'orchestre (San Francisco Symphony)
VAINQUEUR : "Ives: Complete Symphonies", Gustavo Dudamel, chef d'orchestre (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
"Lutosiawski Symphonies Nos. 2 et 3", Hannu Lintu, chef d'orchestre (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Meilleur enregistrement d'opéra
"Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen", Gil Rose, chef d'orchestre ; Heather Buck et Stephen Powell ; Gil Rose, producteur (Boston Modern Orchestra Project ; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
"Floyd C. Prince of Players", William Boggs, chef d'orchestre ; Keith Phares et Kate Royal ; Blanton Alspaugh, producteur (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra ; Florentine Opera Chorus)
VAINQUEUR : "Gershwin: Porgy and Bess", David Robertson, chef d'orchestre ; Angel Blue et Eric Owens ; David Frost, producteur (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra ; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
"Handel: Agrippina", Maxim Emelyanychev, chef d'orchestre ; Joyce DiDonato ; Daniel Zalay, producteur (Il Pomo D'Oro)
"Zemlinksy: Der Zwerg", Donald Runnicles, chef d'orchestre ; David Butt Philip et Elena Tsallagova ; Peter Ghirardini et Erwin Stürzer, producteurs (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin ; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)
Meilleure performance d'une chorale
Carthage
VAINQUEUR : DanielPour, The Passion of Yeshuah
Kastalsky: Requiem
Moravec: Sanctuary Road
Once Upon a Time
Meilleure performance par un petit ensemble/musique de chambre
VAINQUEUR : Contemporary Voices
Healing Modes
Hearne T.: Place
Hynes: Fields
The Schumann Quartets
Meilleur solo instrumental classique
Ades: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas
Bohemian Tales
Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival
VAINQUEUR : Theofandis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra
Meilleur album vocal solo classique
American Composers at Play: William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto
Clairieres - Songs by Lili et Nadia Boulanger
Farinelli
A Lad's Love
VAINQUEUR : Smyth: The Prison
Meilleur compendium classique
Andes Conducts Andes
Saariaho : Graal Théâtre ; Circle Map ; Neiges ; Vers toi qui es si loin
Serebrier : Symphonic Bach Variations ; Laments and Hallelujahs
VAINQUEUR : Thomas M.T. : From the Diary of Anne Frank et Meditations on Rilke
Woolf, L.P. : Fire and Floor
Meilleure composition contemporaine classique
Ades: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra
DanielPour, The Passion of Yeshuah
Floyd, C: Prince of Players
Hearne, T.: Place
VAINQUEUR : Rouse: Symphony No. 5