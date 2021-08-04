15 Secrets About The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Including the "Worst" Kiss With Zac Efron

More than 15 years later, we're still suite on the Sprouse twins.
Dylan and Cole Sprouse became two of the biggest stars in young Hollywood when their hit series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody debuted on the Disney Channel in March 2005, quickly becoming one the network's highest rated and most popular shows.
Starring the twins as brothers who live and stir up trouble in a Boston hotel where their mom is a lounge singer (shout-out to Carey Martin!), the beloved sitcom also helped launch the careers of Ashley Tisdale and Brenda Song, as well as Debby Ryan, who joined the series when it continued on the high seas as The Suite Life on Deck.
But did you know there was another spinoff that ultimately never made it to air? Or that Dylan and Cole, turning 29 August 4, actually tried to keep the series going before its ultimate end in 2011?
Here are 15 fun facts you might not know about The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, including which superstar had her first kiss on the show and which recurring guest star Cole dated before dumping on her birthday.
If you think you can make it through this list without getting hit with an overwhelming sense of nostalgia, well, to quote Mr. Moseby, good luck with that!
This story was originally published on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. PT.