Debby Ryan Debuts a Dramatic New Haircut and It Will Make You Do a Double Take

It's not a new year yet, but Debby Ryan was ready for a new 'do.

The Insatiable actress debuted a dramatic makeover on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 29. While the former Disney Channel star didn't chop all of her hair off, she did reveal a bold look and appeared to get a shag hairstyle.

"Also cut a bunch of hair off my head last month or whenever," Debby cheekily captioned her Instagram, alongside a series of images and videos of her fresh chop.

The mastermind behind the 27-year-old star's effortless 'do was none other than celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess, who frequently works with Lauren Conrad, Lucy Hale and many stars.

"Girl, after all those projects and all those 180 [degree] hair changes, that hair probably could have cut itself," Kristin commented on the actress' post, "thank you for trusting me."

Debby's famous friends also raved over her new lewk. Ashley Tisdale replied, "Wow wow wow." Lily Collins gave a very Emily in Paris response, writing, "Oooooo LaLa."

"This shag is cool as hell," Allison Brie added.