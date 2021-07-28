All the Details on the Affordable Bag Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski Have

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you ever adored a celebrity's outfit and figured out where to buy it only to end up disappointed by the price point? That happens way too often (at least to me). Most of the time, these star styles are just way outside of the budget for us civilians. As a result, we just take the "L" and move on or look for a dupe that comes close to the celeb's look. If you're tired of that cycle of being excited to shop and getting bummed out by the price, then you're going to appreciate this find.

Let's cut to the chase: the JW PEI Gabi Bag is only $89. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Irina Shayk have all been photographed with the bag and some of them have it in multiple colors. Yes, this purse that's less than $90 has been worn by the biggest trendsetters out there. The Gabi Bag is a small, hobo-shaped bag that is available in 10 different colors, ranging from wear-with-everything neutrals to bright pops of colors, and of course, black. It has a vintage vibe that is reminiscent of the Y2K era, without being outdated.

It has a faux suede lining, an interior pocket, and magnetic closure, which is ideal for the girl on the go. The vegan leather bag is the perfect size to fit your phone and your other essential items. This bag is already (shockingly) afford affordable for a celeb-worn style, but if you've never shopped at JW PEI before, you can use the promo code NEW10 to get it for just $80. It's also available on Amazon, with some colors on sale for $74.

And if you love this look, but really can't resist a look for less, there's another bag on Amazon that looks very similar, which is available for $15-$20, depending on the color you select. If you want to check out all of the gorgeous colors that this bag comes in, keep on scrolling, and see if you can resist buying more than one of them.