The Secret of How the This Is Us Cast Formed Their Extraordinary Bond

Sterling K. Brown knows costar Justin Hartley is the only Chicago-area native with a lifelong obsession of the L.A. Dodgers. Milo Ventimiglia is quick to answer "the man loves tea" (specifically peppermint with honey and lemon) when quizzed about Brown's drink of choice.

And everyone involved with This Is Us knows how much Ventimiglia loves to drop a good F-bomb. "He works in profanity like artists work in clays or oils," jokes Hartley. Never in anger, though, notes Brown, "It's like pure exuberance of f--k."

So what does it matter, really, that Mandy Moore wasn't aware that of all the emojis that Chrissy Metz overuses she most prefers the big red heart or that Brown believes Hartley's favorite artist could actually be Justin Bieber? As Moore wrapped up the taping of The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 test, "We kinda know each other....You know what the most important thing is? We love each other."