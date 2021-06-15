Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Never-Before-Seen Poem Written By Tupac Ahead of His 50th Birthday

Weitere : Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Anniversary: E! News Rewind

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating what would have been Tupac Shakur's 50th birthday by taking a walk "down memory lane," as she said on social media.

"Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight!" Jada, 49, wrote on Instagram. "As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let's remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before."

For the occasion, The Red Table Talk host shared one of her prized possessions: a hand-written poem from the late rapper, who died in 1996, on lined notebook paper.

"Pac wrote me many letters and many poems. And I don't think this has ever been published honestly," Jada said in a video tribute, while revealing one of his unreleased poems, titled "Lost Soulz." She said he later dropped the song "Lost Souls," but believes he wrote this "original concept" while incarcerated at Rikers Island in New York.