Vanessa Bryant Delivers Incredible Speech to Honor Kobe Bryant at Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Kobe Bryant's basketball legacy lives on.

On Saturday, May 15, the athlete—who tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others—was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Ahed of his award, the ceremony remembered his life and legacy with a moving video about his legendary basketball career. Michael Jordan walked Vanessa Bryant up the stage, who accepted the award on behalf of her late husband.

Vanessa, Kobe's widow and mother to their children, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 23 months, delivered a heartfelt speech at the event.

"I'm okay. Love you," Vanessa began, blowing a kiss to her kids. "Last February, I called Michael and asked him if he would introduce Kobe tonight and he graciously accepted. Thank you for being here, Michael."

She then moved on to celebrate her husband, saying, "Kobe admired you. This means so much to us. I used to always avoid praising my husband in public because I felt like he got enough praise from his fans. Along the road, someone had to bring him back to reality."