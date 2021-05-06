Jessie James Decker Poses in a Bikini After Treating Herself to "New Boobies"

Country singer Jessie James Decker is feeling good in her skin—and bikini!

The Eric and Jessie: Game On star took to Instagram on May 6 to share a pic of herself sporting a blue bikini. However, it wasn't just her stylish swimwear from her brand Kittenish that she was showing off in the photo.

"I treated myself... to new boobies!" Jessie captioned the pic. "After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha! I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it. They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back ... plus some."

Jessie, who shares children Vivianne, 6, Eric II, 5, and Forrest, 2 with her former football player husband Eric Decker, is "super happy" with her decision, and said she feels "like a brand new woman" following the surgery.