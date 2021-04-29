I Hate Working Out but I Love the Mirror

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

I know I should work out because it's essential for my physical and mental well-being, but it's never been something I look forward to doing. Sometimes I'll go to sleep in gym clothes, hoping to wake up as one of those people who's enthusiastic about breaking a sweat, which doesn't exactly come to fruition.

In January 2020, I joined my fellow New Year's resolutionists for group fitness classes. Some days, I would try to melt into the background so no one would see my struggle to remember a sequence or realize that I was lifting the lightest weights possible. Other times, I felt like I was in a class full of athletes so I might as well get one-on-one help from the instructor since no one else seems to need it. I finally got into a groove, working out five days a week, and then the coronavirus pandemic closed down gyms around the world.

After that, I didn't know what to do, but then I found the Mirror, which is a "nearly invisible home gym." As the name suggests, it's literally a mirror, which we all need in our home anyway, but it's so much more than that.