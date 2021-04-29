I Hate Working Out but I Love the Mirror

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
I know I should work out because it's essential for my physical and mental well-being, but it's never been something I look forward to doing. Sometimes I'll go to sleep in gym clothes, hoping to wake up as one of those people who's enthusiastic about breaking a sweat, which doesn't exactly come to fruition.
In January 2020, I joined my fellow New Year's resolutionists for group fitness classes. Some days, I would try to melt into the background so no one would see my struggle to remember a sequence or realize that I was lifting the lightest weights possible. Other times, I felt like I was in a class full of athletes so I might as well get one-on-one help from the instructor since no one else seems to need it. I finally got into a groove, working out five days a week, and then the coronavirus pandemic closed down gyms around the world.
After that, I didn't know what to do, but then I found the Mirror, which is a "nearly invisible home gym." As the name suggests, it's literally a mirror, which we all need in our home anyway, but it's so much more than that.
The Mirror
Why do I love the Mirror? It's a great way to bring the group class to your home via live sessions (with instructors who actually acknowledge you by name), provide motivation, and share personal insights. If your schedule doesn't allow for a live session, they're all taped, so you can just get your fitness on whenever it's convenient to you. There are even one-on-one sessions.
There are so many ways to personalize the experience to be exactly what you want it to be. You can pick your level of difficulty with beginner, intermediate, advanced, and expert options. If you want to exercise for just 15 minutes, that's a choice in addition to 30-minute, 45-minute, and 60-minute workouts. There are so many options for the type of workout you can do, including barre, pilates, stretch, boxing, yoga, cardio, strength, and tai chai. There are also some programs that are geared toward pre/postnatal fitness in addition to family fun workouts that kids can join. If there's an instructor you enjoy, you can filter your sessions based on your preferences. You can pick the type of music you want or you can connect it to your own music on your phone for a truly personal experience.
The mirror is also a great tool for goal setting. You can input your ideal workout frequency and fitness aspirations and it will keep track of your completed sessions, estimated calories burned, and your heart rate if you connect it to a monitor. If you want to get on top of your health and fitness goals in a way that's completely customized to you, the Mirror is the way to go.
