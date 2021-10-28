All the Details on the Affordable Activewear Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox & Other Celebs Have Worn

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Unfortunately, good deals on activewear are few and far between. For a lot of people, price equates to high performance athletic apparel. However, that doesn't always have to be the case. Even A-list celebs shop for well-priced activewear. Recently, Lizzo shared videos of a stretch coach, teaching her how to do the splits, while she was wearing a red tank and bike shorts from Stax, the premium quality activewear brand that's surprisingly affordable. We also adore Stax because it's size-inclusive, ranging from XXS to 4 X.
She's not the only celeb we've seen wearing Stax recently. Jennifer Lopez wore a Stax lilac sports bra with matching leggings. Megan Fox and Addison Rae have been spotted in black leggings from Stax. Lucy Hale has worn the brand too. Prior to sharing her splits journey, Lizzo shared photos of herself wearing an all-black Stax set. If you've been looking for size-inclusive activewear with a celeb-following that's actually reasonably priced, keep on scrolling to see our favorite Stax pieces.
Stax BB V1 Cropped Tank
Of course, this is the perfect top to wear if you're working on the splits. It's made from buttery soft, high-performance fabric that supports you through high intensity workouts. It's also available in navy, lavender, green, and grey. You can get this top in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL.
Stax BB Midi Bike Shorts
The midi bike shorts are available in four different colors. They are high-waisted with a thick band that supports and cinches while you stretch. And, you really can't beat this $35 price tag.
Stax BB Classic Crop Top
This crop top has a fitted elastic waist band, which provides a medium level of support. It has removable padding too, so you can personalize the fit to your needs.
Stax Tights Full Length
You can never have too many pairs of leggings, right? These are made from high-performance fabric that stretches when you do, providing the support you need no matter what you're doing. These affordable, high-waisted, full-length leggings also come in so many colors.
Stax BB Zip Jacket
This is just what you need before, during or after your workout. This zip-up jacket is super flattering and it has thumb loops. Aside from white, this zip-up also comes in black and grey.
Stax Official Oversized Unisex Hoodie
Stand out everywhere you go in this neon green, oversized hoodie. Or you can go neutral with brown, grey, black, and beige options.
Stax
Joggers are just so essential these days. You can get these in in lilac, grey, black, and lemon yellow.
Stax Original Waffle Shorts
The Stax waffle shorts have a relaxed fit with an adjustable drawstring at the waist. They're made from pre-washed cotton, so you don't have to worry about them shrinking when you do laundry. Aside from the burgundy, these come in brown, black, beige, and green.
Stax Official Dad Hat
If you love wearing a "dad" hat for a workout or to disguise your bad hair days, Stax has so many great options to choose from.
Stax Bum Bag
Wear this bag around your waist, on your shoulder, or as a crossbody bag to store your essentials.
