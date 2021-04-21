Irina Shayk Shares First Photo of Daughter Lea Taken by "Daddy" Bradley Cooper

Weitere : Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Romance: A Look Back

Bradley Cooper is one proud dad!

On Wednesday, April 21, his ex, model Irina Shayk, posted for the first time on her Instagram page a photo of their 4-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, which the A Star Is Born actor took himself. Until now, the former couple had refrained from sharing images of their little girl.

They are, however, still maintaining her privacy: In the new photo, Irina, 35, is shown modeling a black cut-out dress and matching fur coat from Burberry's Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection. Little Lea is seen wearing a brick red sweater and patterned leggings while tugging on her mom's hand with both hands. Her head is not shown in the frame.

Irina captioned the pic, "[black heart emoji] My dream for @riccardotisci17 @burberry. [camera emoji] by daddy."

Bradley, 46, and Irina broke up in 2019 after a four-year relationship and have since occasionally been spotted out and about with Lea. In an interview with ELLE, published in March, the model called her ex "the most amazing dad" and talked about how they are raising their daughter.