Anna Kendrick Responds to Idea of Starring With Amanda Seyfried in Wicked Movie

Nobody in all of Oz could have foreseen this dream casting for Wicked.

John M. Chu recently signed on to direct the long-awaited film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz. While no cast members have been announced, current Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried, who showcased her singing skills in the Mamma Mia! films and Les Misérables, recently pitched herself for the role of Glinda, originated onstage by Kristin Chenowith, and suggested Anna Kendrick should play the lead, fellow witch Elphaba, Frozen star Idina Menzel's breakout role.

E! News recently caught up with Kendrick, who showcased her own musical chops in the Pitch Perfect films and Into the Woods, and asked if she was interested in the idea.

"Oh, these questions are always tricky to answer, to not create a thing," she said. "I mean, obviously like, Wicked is a masterpiece and a classic and it's an iconic show and that's all I'll say about that."

What is this feeling? Oh right, it's hope. We hope you're happy now.