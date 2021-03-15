Kim Kardashian Calls 2020 a "Huge Cleanse" Amid Kanye West Divorce

Weitere : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce Details

In the words of Kim Kardashian, "This year was a huge cleanse."

After living through a year of the coronavirus pandemic, the reality star and mom of four is seeing life—like many around the world—through fresh eyes.

"I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people, but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things," she said in an interview for Vogue's video series, Good Morning Vogue. "That is a huge, I think, awakening that so many people had and just who you want to spend your time with, the people that you'll allow into your home because everything is so scary and everyone's afraid of everything."

Reflecting on the silver lining the pandemic afforded her and fellow parents, Kardashian said, "The amount of time that I know me and all my parent friends have spent with our children has been so beautiful."