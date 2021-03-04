What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for March 6-7

Get your popcorn ready because this weekend is action-packed.

Not only is an inspiring new Disney Princess finally making her debut, but two real-life royals are also taking a major step in their journey. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated sitdown with Oprah Winfrey is set to go down on Sunday, Mar. 7, and, judging from the first sneak peek, these two will no longer be silent or silenced in their first major interview since stepping down as senior members of the British royal family last year.

Plus, Netflix is offering a compelling documentary about The Notorious B.I.G., Hulu's latest action flick provides a fun twist and the OG Real World cast is reuniting for the first time in almost three decades. Oh, and a little show called WandaVision is wrapping up its magical first season. Perhaps you're heard of it?

Here's what to watch this weekend, March 6-7: