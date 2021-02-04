Inside the Loves Lives of the Modern Family Stars

Weitere : "Modern Family" Is Moving to Peacock: E! News Rewind

In the 11 years that Modern Family was on the air, fans fell in love with the cast on and off-screen.

The actors behind the iconic Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family members were and continue to be just as fun to keep up with as their characters, but especially when it comes to their dating lives.

Look no further than the perfect couple that is Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello. The pair went on their first date on June 15, 2014—all because the True Blood actor asked none other than Jesse Tyler Ferguson for Sofía's number—and now, five years into their marriage, they continue to celebrate every time that June date rolls around.

Then there's Sarah Hyland, who publicly rooted for Wells Adams on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and the subsequent iteration of Bachelor in Paradise, only for him to wind up falling for her. Wells slid into Sarah's DMs, and the rest, as they say, was history.