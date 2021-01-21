George Clooney Recalls Being Drunk While Filming One Fine Day With Michelle Pfeiffer

Sometimes, even the best in the business can have a little too much fun.

Close to 25 years ago, George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer teamed up for the romantic comedy, One Fine Day. The flick told the story of two strangers and their young children who unexpectedly intersect on one stressful day in New York City. Sounds lovely, right?

But while participating in the Variety Studio: Actors on Actors interview series, George couldn't help but recall one day of filming where he showed up a little tipsy after drinking with close friend Rande Gerber.

"I came home at 1 in the morning, and I'm like, ‘Oh s--t.' I was pretty hammered," George recalled to Michelle. "I woke up at 5 in the morning. I was like, ‘I feel OK.' Then I looked in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Oh, I'm still drunk.' I got to the set, and we walked to the trailer and I sat down and you looked at me. You go, 'What?' And I was like, ‘I didn't know we were going to work today.' And you go, ‘You're still drunk.'"

He continued, "It's a scene we did in a oner where you and I are talking back and forth to each other. I kept trying to spray whatever mouth spray I could because I smelled like a…like a distillery."